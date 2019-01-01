Learner Reviews & Feedback for Draw a wireframe in Pencil Project by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2 hours long guided project you will learn how to create an e-commerce web UI wireframe using Pencil Project. You will create a user interaction and navigation flowchart, sketch re-usable items like header and navigation, group and arrange them into private collections, create home and product page, design dialogue and error messages, link the elements and finally export the prototype in an image, PDF or clickable interactive web format....