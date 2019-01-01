Chevron Left
About the Course

By the end of this project, you will learn how to edit photos for social media using the free version of Canva. An essential role of your social media marketing strategy is to establish your online identity and to appeal to your users, many times on a lean marketing budget. You don’t need to be a professional photographer to create eye-catching images and photo projects. You can use Canva to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to edit photos for social media, while offering a variety of options for sharing and publishing....
