About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to customize an interactive course syllabus within a Canvas course, develop an assignment in a Canvas course, and design a rubric in a Canvas course.
By the end of this project, you will be able to use the Canvas LMS to evaluate employee comprehension through assessments. Through the Canvas LMS you will be able to support and develop online learning in a variety of ways. By using various assessment tools in the Canvas LMS you are able to effectively evaluate your employees’ comprehension of important trainings and company related content.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....