Learner Reviews & Feedback for Excel for Beginners: Sorting, Filtering, Data-Validation by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This 1-hour, project-based course is an introduction to spreadsheets. We’ll be using Excel on the Web in this project, which is the free spreadsheet program offered by Microsoft. However, all of the concepts that you will learn in this project will be applicable to other spreadsheet programs, such as LibreOffice Calc and Google Sheets.
We will cover the following concepts in a hands-on manner:
- Sorting tables of data
- Filtering data for faster access to key information
- Data-validation for minimising human error
Please Note: If you don't have a free Microsoft account, you will need to create one to be able to complete the content....