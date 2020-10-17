Chevron Left
Back to Exploratory Data Analysis With Python and Pandas

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Exploratory Data Analysis With Python and Pandas by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
294 ratings
68 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to perform Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA) in Python. You will use external Python packages such as Pandas, Numpy, Matplotlib, Seaborn etc. to conduct univariate analysis, bivariate analysis, correlation analysis and identify and handle duplicate/missing data. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

PG

Feb 11, 2021

All the explanations were very clear and well explained. This was an excellent course! Please continue building up on this series and move to basic machine learning algorithms using regression.

HM

May 19, 2022

This course is very recommendable to every one who wants to build their career in data analytics. Good project and the instructor explained very well step by step.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 67 Reviews for Exploratory Data Analysis With Python and Pandas

By Anas A

Oct 17, 2020

It does not really deal with categorical data

By f_m

Jan 19, 2021

No ability to access the Jupyter Notebook once the course has ended (it says the session has ended). So what's the point?

By Suhaimi C

Oct 18, 2020

This guided project is one of the best I have learned so far. Bassim is an awesome instructors. He gave lots of insights about exploratory data analysis with Python and pandas. Great tips and tricks. Easily to understand and follow. Highly recommend this guided project to get you started in python programming using pandas, numpy and seaborn libraries.

By Pushpendu S

Sep 4, 2020

Thanks for such a beautiful introduction to Pandas. I have taken other introductory courses but this takes the cake. Apart from teaching Pandas and Seaborn, it builds up gradually and lays out a path for practical EDA. Kudos for a heck of a course !!

By Poorva J

Aug 22, 2020

best

By Courtlin H

Feb 21, 2021

Nice introduction to the topic of EDA with Python. Just long enough to cover the basic in 1-2 hours. I'll keep the course notebook for reference in future EDA work. I would like to see an intermediate and advanced course on the same topic from this instructor.

By Asif M

Mar 8, 2021

This course was useful in at least two ways, firstly- the quick hands on learning and practice of pandas, seaborn and matplotlib, and secondly- got an idea of what basic data exploration/visualizations are usually performed.

By Hanumantha R M

May 20, 2022

This course is very recommendable to every one who wants to build their career in data analytics. Good project and the instructor explained very well step by step.

By Pragya M

Dec 19, 2020

Amazing course. Full concept coverage with easy to understand codes. I do not think i will have to look at any other material to get EDA done for my projects

By Silas A A

Dec 4, 2020

Straight forward, easy to follow along and understand.

Great for someone who needs a refresher or a basic overview on Data Analysis with Python and Pandas

By Daniel M

Sep 3, 2020

This was an amazing course! In all honesty I didn't expect to learn this much from a 2-hour project, but Bassim proved me wrong! This was great.

By Emmanuel S

Nov 5, 2020

Excellent tutorial! It gave context to dealing with different datasets and not just the one we were working with.

By Dennis R

Sep 14, 2020

Awesome step by step instruction and explanation of each command and function used. Overall an excellent course.

By Lasal J

Nov 20, 2020

This course is really interesting and well balanced. Kudos to the instructor. I recommend anyone to take it!!!!

By Long N

Feb 25, 2022

An excellent course! Highly recommended for anyone who wants to learn the fundamentals of EDA using Python.

By Amal P F

Aug 20, 2020

The content seems very easy to understand and pace at which it is taught is also wonderful.

By Anu S

Oct 3, 2021

Excellent project - course covers indepth details of data analysis. Instructor was great!

By Sebastian

Oct 11, 2020

Simple, Short and concise with proper explanations on EDA which are easy to understand.

By Edwar A H S

Sep 19, 2020

Muy útil este hands On para empezar a aplicar herramientas de

Exploratory Data Analysis

By Salih K

Sep 30, 2020

Simple yet very organized, and elegant Data Analysis project. I really liked it!

By Ali

Feb 4, 2021

The instructor covered well all the materials that listed in the course outline

By Stuart F

Sep 24, 2020

Top marks, I would do any courses with this tutor, it was really great. thanks

By m.ponmani

Sep 12, 2020

Great introduction for a newbie interested in data analyst career

By Marc L

Apr 26, 2021

This is a really good foundational course on EDA. Nicely done.

By Puspavathy R

Dec 23, 2020

Enjoyed the session. It was easy to follow and fun to learn

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder