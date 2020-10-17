PG
Feb 11, 2021
All the explanations were very clear and well explained. This was an excellent course! Please continue building up on this series and move to basic machine learning algorithms using regression.
HM
May 19, 2022
This course is very recommendable to every one who wants to build their career in data analytics. Good project and the instructor explained very well step by step.
By Anas A•
Oct 17, 2020
It does not really deal with categorical data
By f_m•
Jan 19, 2021
No ability to access the Jupyter Notebook once the course has ended (it says the session has ended). So what's the point?
By Suhaimi C•
Oct 18, 2020
This guided project is one of the best I have learned so far. Bassim is an awesome instructors. He gave lots of insights about exploratory data analysis with Python and pandas. Great tips and tricks. Easily to understand and follow. Highly recommend this guided project to get you started in python programming using pandas, numpy and seaborn libraries.
By Pushpendu S•
Sep 4, 2020
Thanks for such a beautiful introduction to Pandas. I have taken other introductory courses but this takes the cake. Apart from teaching Pandas and Seaborn, it builds up gradually and lays out a path for practical EDA. Kudos for a heck of a course !!
By Poorva J•
Aug 22, 2020
best
By Courtlin H•
Feb 21, 2021
Nice introduction to the topic of EDA with Python. Just long enough to cover the basic in 1-2 hours. I'll keep the course notebook for reference in future EDA work. I would like to see an intermediate and advanced course on the same topic from this instructor.
By Asif M•
Mar 8, 2021
This course was useful in at least two ways, firstly- the quick hands on learning and practice of pandas, seaborn and matplotlib, and secondly- got an idea of what basic data exploration/visualizations are usually performed.
By Hanumantha R M•
May 20, 2022
By Pragya M•
Dec 19, 2020
Amazing course. Full concept coverage with easy to understand codes. I do not think i will have to look at any other material to get EDA done for my projects
By Silas A A•
Dec 4, 2020
Straight forward, easy to follow along and understand.
Great for someone who needs a refresher or a basic overview on Data Analysis with Python and Pandas
By Daniel M•
Sep 3, 2020
This was an amazing course! In all honesty I didn't expect to learn this much from a 2-hour project, but Bassim proved me wrong! This was great.
By Emmanuel S•
Nov 5, 2020
Excellent tutorial! It gave context to dealing with different datasets and not just the one we were working with.
By Dennis R•
Sep 14, 2020
Awesome step by step instruction and explanation of each command and function used. Overall an excellent course.
By Lasal J•
Nov 20, 2020
This course is really interesting and well balanced. Kudos to the instructor. I recommend anyone to take it!!!!
By Long N•
Feb 25, 2022
An excellent course! Highly recommended for anyone who wants to learn the fundamentals of EDA using Python.
By Amal P F•
Aug 20, 2020
The content seems very easy to understand and pace at which it is taught is also wonderful.
By Anu S•
Oct 3, 2021
Excellent project - course covers indepth details of data analysis. Instructor was great!
By Sebastian•
Oct 11, 2020
Simple, Short and concise with proper explanations on EDA which are easy to understand.
By Edwar A H S•
Sep 19, 2020
Muy útil este hands On para empezar a aplicar herramientas de
Exploratory Data Analysis
By Salih K•
Sep 30, 2020
Simple yet very organized, and elegant Data Analysis project. I really liked it!
By Ali•
Feb 4, 2021
The instructor covered well all the materials that listed in the course outline
By Stuart F•
Sep 24, 2020
Top marks, I would do any courses with this tutor, it was really great. thanks
By m.ponmani•
Sep 12, 2020
Great introduction for a newbie interested in data analyst career
By Marc L•
Apr 26, 2021
This is a really good foundational course on EDA. Nicely done.
By Puspavathy R•
Dec 23, 2020
Enjoyed the session. It was easy to follow and fun to learn