4.6
stars
99 ratings
26 reviews

In this course, learners will learn how to use Facebook to promote their small business. They will learn how to create a personal profile, as well as a business page, how to proactively engage with their target audience by sharing pictures and other information, how to schedule their content, publish ads, and analyze their progress. This course will benefit small business owners with limited to no social media marketing experience. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

MK

Mar 28, 2022

Awsome course .\n\nIn this everything explained about the FAcebook busniesss page .\n\nI really recommend this to everyone. Thanks!

GC

Dec 14, 2020

Very informative. I recommend this to people has no knowledge in setting up a Facebook Business Page.

By Shahbaz K

Mar 29, 2022

Awsome course .

In this everything explained about the FAcebook busniesss page .

I really recommend this to everyone. Thanks!

By Abigail E M

Mar 25, 2021

Very detailed, interesting, and engaging, easy steps to follow. primary goal achieved. well done. thank you.

By Glenda d C

Dec 15, 2020

Very informative. I recommend this to people has no knowledge in setting up a Facebook Business Page.

By Kalindu G S

Dec 15, 2020

This course is just the right option for me! Thank You my instructor @Julia Arteno and @Coursera!

By Md. N I

May 21, 2021

This is so good for having social network. We can do business having Facebook page.

By Drilling T

Jun 23, 2021

Its a good overview of Different technical aspects of facebook marketing

By RAVI P

Jan 24, 2021

This course has excellent instructor and learning material. Thank you.

By Stanley L

Nov 12, 2021

E​xetremely useful and relevant content. Very concise and precise.

By Ma. T M L

Feb 21, 2021

this is a very nice FB marketing guided project

By dharen c

Nov 15, 2021

Complete guide. I recom this to start ups

By Rynn M A

Jun 26, 2021

Very helpful. I highly recommend this!

By Abigail M V

Feb 22, 2021

Thanks for this wonderful project.

By Anthony O E

Sep 30, 2021

Excellent job from Julia Arteno

By Espinosa V C E

Jan 5, 2021

Very nice course. Very helpful.

By Jazmin L A

Mar 14, 2021

Excellent and thorough!

By Dr.Chandira G

Jan 5, 2021

awesome very useful

By Deleted A

Jan 4, 2021

A great course.

By Muhamad R A

Sep 23, 2021

Great

By Nhi N

Apr 6, 2021

Nice!

By Mrs.S.Saranya

Aug 22, 2021

Good

By Nishith R R

Mar 19, 2021

Good

By MICHAEL O

Mar 1, 2021

good

By Amit P

May 19, 2021

Great course! Thank you very much.

By Mido Z

Sep 2, 2021

good

By Abdikani A

Jun 9, 2021

Good

