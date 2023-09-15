Financial Reporting with Power BI: Basic Financial Analysis

In this comprehensive course, learners will acquire essential skills to harness the power of Power BI for financial analysis. Whether you are a finance professional seeking to enhance your analytical capabilities or an aspiring data analyst in the financial domain, this course will equip you with valuable skills to interpret financial data using Power BI, leading to smarter financial decisions and strategic planning.
Import and clean financial data with Power Query to prepare it for financial analysis
Produce visuals to effectively communicate financial insights
Analyze financial statements using DAX to understand a company's financial position over time
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Import financial statements into Power BI
Use Power Query to clean imported data
Import and clean cash flow statement
Create a visual for Sales
Create a visual for operating expenses
Use DAX formulas to compute quick ratio
Use DAX formulas to calculate debt-to-equity
Use DAX to calculate new columns
Prepare a visual report
Cumulative Challenge
Knowledge of financial statements: income statement, balance sheets, cash flow statement. Basic excel formula knowledge is helpful.
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.