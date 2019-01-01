Learner Reviews & Feedback for First Steps in Visme by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have learned how to create and design simple projects using the free version of Visme. Visme is a web based graphic design platform that helps you create visual content online.
This project is an introduction to Visme and is directed towards learners who don’t have any experience using the platform Visme. Learners can easily create and implement creative edits alone or as a team with online design tools to use when marketing their business.
We can use Visme to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration....