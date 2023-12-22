Think coding is out of reach? With some help from generative AI, we can now easily break down problems and develop software to solve them. In this 1.5 hour guided project, we will break down the game logic for the game Hangman and then let generative AI help us produce the code. By the end, we'll have a fully functioning game that we can play on the command line.
Gen AI for Software Development: Code Generation for Python
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Guided Project
Use Generative AI to build a simple Python program without any coding experience
Skills you'll practice
December 2023
Guided Project
Task 01 - Set up VSCode with Google Bard
Task 02 - Start programming by defining variables
Practice 01 - Create variables for a bank system
Task 03 - Select a random word from a list
Task 04 - Hide the secret word
Task 05 - Read user input
Practice 02 - Read a bank account number
Task 06 - Develop guess logic
Task 07 - Define game loop
Practice 03 - Define withdrawal conditions for a bank system
No prior knowledge required
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.