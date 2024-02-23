This microlearning course (approximately 3 hours) provides an introductory exploration of the fundamental concepts of Generative AI with a specific focus on its application for coders. You will gain an understanding of the underlying principles of generative AI and learn how to effectively use it in your coding applications.
Coding with Generative AI
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Fundamental Concepts of Generative AI
Apply generative AI tools and techniques to solve real-world coding challenges.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
4 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 2 modules in this course
The module sets the stage for an engaging exploration of the symbiotic relationship between coders and Generative AI. It provides a comprehensive understanding of how Generative AI operates, exploring its capabilities and applications in coding contexts. By the end of this module, you will have a comprehensive grasp of how to harness the potential of Generative AI to enhance code quality.
What's included
4 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
With this comprehensive module, learn to expedite code development through efficient techniques. Dive into the intricacies of array manipulation. Elevate your programming skills by mastering the implementation of functions and classes, gain a keen eye for identifying and rectifying syntax errors, ensuring the integrity and quality of your code. And explore the nuances of semantic search with ChatGPT, distinguishing it from traditional search methods like StackOverflow's exact search.
What's included
6 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.