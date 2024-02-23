Fractal Analytics
Coding with Generative AI
Fractal Analytics

Coding with Generative AI

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Fractal Analytics

Instructor: Fractal Analytics

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
What you'll learn

  • Fundamental Concepts of Generative AI

  • Apply generative AI tools and techniques to solve real-world coding challenges.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 2 modules in this course

The module sets the stage for an engaging exploration of the symbiotic relationship between coders and Generative AI. It provides a comprehensive understanding of how Generative AI operates, exploring its capabilities and applications in coding contexts. By the end of this module, you will have a comprehensive grasp of how to harness the potential of Generative AI to enhance code quality.

What's included

4 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

With this comprehensive module, learn to expedite code development through efficient techniques. Dive into the intricacies of array manipulation. Elevate your programming skills by mastering the implementation of functions and classes, gain a keen eye for identifying and rectifying syntax errors, ensuring the integrity and quality of your code. And explore the nuances of semantic search with ChatGPT, distinguishing it from traditional search methods like StackOverflow's exact search.

What's included

6 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Fractal Analytics
Fractal Analytics
10 Courses29,384 learners

Offered by

Fractal Analytics

