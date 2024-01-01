Profile

Dr. Arjun Sivasundar

Bio

With more than two decades of experience in academia and industry​​, Arjun's expertise lies in training and mentoring teams at all levels​​. He has academic training and research experience in the USA (Stanford University), Switzerland (University of Bern) and India (NCBS – TIFR)​​. Industry experience leading the analytics and data science L&D program for Fractal, which, in addition to training and upskilling the workforce, regularly conducts innovation contests to develop novel and out-of-the-box applications of data science to solve diverse business problems​

Courses - English

Coding with Generative AI

