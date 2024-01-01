With more than two decades of experience in academia and industry, Arjun's expertise lies in training and mentoring teams at all levels. He has academic training and research experience in the USA (Stanford University), Switzerland (University of Bern) and India (NCBS – TIFR). Industry experience leading the analytics and data science L&D program for Fractal, which, in addition to training and upskilling the workforce, regularly conducts innovation contests to develop novel and out-of-the-box applications of data science to solve diverse business problems