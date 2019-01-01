Gérer l'inventaire avec des catalogues sur Facebook
Créer un catalogue
Ajouter des articles à un catalogue
Créer un ensemble d’articles dans un catalogue
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Dans ce projet guidé d'une heure, vous apprendrez à connaissez la gestion d'inventaire sur Facebook, puis à créer un nouveau catalogue sur Facebook, ensuite, nous avons appris à créer une nouvelle boutique et comment ajouter des produits à ce dernier, et puis comment le promouvoir, et l'apprentissage de l'ajout d'articles à ce catalogue par moyens différents, et avons appris à créer un ensemble d'articles dans un catalogue. À la fin de ce projet, vous allez être capable à gérer l'inventaire avec des catalogues sur Facebook.
La connaissance générale de Facebook est un complément et n'est pas nécessaire pour comprendre le contenu du cours
Inventory
Marketing
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Business Communication
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Connaissez la gestion d'inventaire sur Facebook
Créer un catalogue
Promouvoir des articles de votre catalogue
Ajouter des articles à votre catalogue
Créer un ensemble d’articles dans un catalogue
