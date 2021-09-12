Chevron Left
Getting Started with Microsoft Word by Coursera Project Network

In this project, you will learn to use the basic features of Microsoft Word. Using the free version of Office 365’s Microsoft Word, you will generate a document that contains formatted text, an image, and a table. MS Word, a powerful word processing application, is used for creating and updating letters, handouts, resumes and many other types of documents for business and personal use. Enhancing your communication skills by mastering basic MS Word increases your marketability in almost any profession....

By Nimra K

Sep 12, 2021

this course is informative and they help us to learn everything step by step

By Bagus w

May 23, 2022

thank you very much, easy to understand

By Akif I

Dec 22, 2021

amaizing

By Shaikha M A S

Nov 6, 2021

thanks

