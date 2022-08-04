Chevron Left
Back to Getting started with Azure Data Explorer

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting started with Azure Data Explorer by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1 hour long project-based course, you will learn to create an Azure Data Explorer or ADX cluster in the Azure portal. You will learn to create databases and tables and perform data ingestion using commands as well as using one click ingestion method. You will also learn to manage scaling in Azure Data Explorer and manage database permissions. You will conclude by learning how to query data in Azure Data Explorer using Kusto Query Language. You should have an active azure account...
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder