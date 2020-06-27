Chevron Left
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to get started with Google Search Ads and create successful campaigns to reach new customers and grow your business. We'll work on Google Ads, Google's online advertising platform. You will drive qualified traffic, or best-fit customers to your business while they're searching on Google, for products and services like the ones that you offer. By the end of the project, you will be able: - Create your account on Google Ads - Set up the first campaign structure - Set up conversion tracking - Add relevant audience, set bids and budgets and targeting - Set up ad groups - Do effective keyword research - Create impactful and relevant ads - Navigate through the Google Ads Dashboard - Learn about Tools and Settings available on Google Ads - Optimize ad campaigns to generate conversions and be profitable Note: If you don't have a Google account, you will need to create one to be able to complete the content....

RS

Jan 18, 2021

Good course for a beginner. As a person who knows nothing about Google Ads, I become known how to use it. This course gives me enough introduction to make my first campaign.\n\nThank you Mrs. Ishita

AB

Jun 25, 2021

This Helped me to understand the platform really well. Ishita, the instructor was explaining things incredibly that few things were just stuck into my mind and I finally got the solution of it now!

By ABHISHEK K

Jun 27, 2020

Totally waste of time. Can't believe that someone can make such a great and interesting topic to such boring and complicated course. Really She needs to explain more and talk less to herself. I strongly recommend not to take this course. Really Disappointed with Instructor.

By David V

Oct 13, 2020

the worst course ever seen , the instructor even ask us to make a charge to our credit card , if we don't do this, we can't follow the instructions and finish it.

By Adelajda K

Jul 15, 2020

Very poor quality. The quizzes kept giving errors and the learning module was not practical at all. Don't reccomend.

By Francis R

Oct 7, 2020

It was a disaster. The main link to be used for the project was not available to copy and paste. So the only option was to type letter by letter, but then Google Ads pointed out some mistakes, and that was because the Rhyme's keyboard is not 100% synchronized with the user's keyboard and even the keys are released, it didn't work and it doesn't work. In fact, a user shared the ink in question, I copied it and the action did not reflect on the student's screen. So please, fix those bugs! And include the doc that contains the link! Thank you!

By Barbara D

Jan 4, 2021

there is no help when you run into problems and there are charges on to your cc. Many students are asking questions about this, but no help!!! I cannot complete the course and it is very disturbing. Why have a forum with only students and no professor??

By Hunor P

Sep 19, 2020

No content, empty pages, stuck in 'Loading'. This is the first time I experience it on Coursera.

F5, CTRL+F5, log out-in again, different browsers.

Strange.

By M A H

Jul 24, 2020

The course does not work , I have tried many times to open the course , but nothing comes up.

By Khandaker M A

Jul 18, 2020

I really appreciate this course a lot. The way this project teaches the topic reminds me how I was taught of writing letters (now I write them pretty well:) ). I would like to take on more projects from this Instructor & I would suggest Coursera to open some more projects of her. I really thank the instructor & would like to follow her other projects. Thank you.

By Anushka S

Dec 1, 2020

Not able to view the course material. It just displays 'loading' on the screen.

By Kumar N

Sep 26, 2020

This tutorial never ran so I am marking this tutorial with least star rating.

By Gen o E

Feb 4, 2021

Doesn't work. Unable to report technical issues

By Weeradduwa, M P K

Jul 5, 2020

It was very helpful as a beginner. I am starting my first ad campaign soon.

By Kevin M O E

Jul 7, 2020

Gracias Teacher was a great Class with you! Kevin from Colombia

By Muhammad S

Jul 19, 2020

I learned a lot of new things from this project. There was a bit difficulty in tools which do not clear bu the instructor help me a lot to clear my mind. I would like to thanks to this instructor.

By Chea M C

Jun 15, 2020

the rhyme split screen is very small for us to practice. and my eyes are damn pain after using the rhyme.

By Lasantha P

Mar 6, 2021

Didn't even bother to go through the whole course after seen she's opening a document with a code that came out of nowhere (she didn't even try to explain). Totally disappointed. Not recommended. 👎

By Shahid H S

Aug 3, 2020

Its was great experience to learn Google Adwords in a simplified manner. teaching method was awesome. Trainer used Rhyme platform which is one to one learning, and hands on training great tool.

By Rafiq N S

Jan 19, 2021

Good course for a beginner. As a person who knows nothing about Google Ads, I become known how to use it. This course gives me enough introduction to make my first campaign.

Thank you Mrs. Ishita

By Charudatta m P

Aug 16, 2020

instructor was really good .she has good knowledge in this field.thanks for that wonderful course

By Debaditya D

Jul 8, 2020

This hands on training project is very good. It gave me a clear idea of using Google Ads.

By Varun D

Jul 7, 2020

Great practical course for anyone looking for hands-on experience with Google Ads

By Jeff P

Jan 7, 2021

This course covers a lot of ground. I love that you could stop it, back up, slow it down or speed it up. It's truly hands on. I launched campaigns for my music business in real time as we went so it was absolutely "real world" for me.

By Pik W C

Sep 26, 2020

Not able to proceed because the course fails to load, and I'm neither in China or Russia.

By Deleted A

Mar 18, 2021

The Toll is not working properly.

Why can't I stop receiving emails about this IT course?

By Anuja b

Jun 26, 2021

This Helped me to understand the platform really well. Ishita, the instructor was explaining things incredibly that few things were just stuck into my mind and I finally got the solution of it now!

