GUI programming: Create a Calculator in Python

In this Guided Project, you will:

Develop a Calculator app from scratch

Build the Graphical User Interface using Tkinter

By the end of this guided project, you'll create a fully functioning Calculator application using python's popular library Tkinter. You'll be able to create a Graphical User Interface (GUI) in Python from scratch. Throughout the first 3 tasks you'll learn how to create and customize the application window, you'll learn how to create widgets such as buttons and entry boxes, you'll also learn how to modify the widgets and change their color, size and orientation and finally you'll learn how to manage the layout of the widgets and how to place them in the window using three different methods. And in the last 3 tasks, you'll use what you learned to build the graphical user interface of the calculator and get your calculator ready to use. Out of all the GUI methods in Python, Tkinter is the most commonly used method. Python with Tkinter is the fastest and easiest way to create GUI applications. Tkinter widgets can be used to construct buttons, menus, data fields, etc. in a Python application. Once created, these graphical elements can be associated with or interact with features, functionality, methods, data or even other widgets. This guided project is for intermediate programmers who already have general knowledge of Python basics and want to test out their knowledge with a real application and looking forward to developing a software in less than 1 hour. This project can be your portal into software development.

Skills you will develop

  • Software Development

  • Python Programming

  • Tkinter

  • GUI programming

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Create the application window

  2. Create buttons and entry boxes

  3. Manage the layout of the window

  4. Build the calculator interface

  5. Add functionality to the buttons

  6. Handle the exception of dividing by zero

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

