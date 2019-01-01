GUI programming: Create a Calculator in Python
Develop a Calculator app from scratch
Build the Graphical User Interface using Tkinter
By the end of this guided project, you’ll create a fully functioning Calculator application using python’s popular library Tkinter. You’ll be able to create a Graphical User Interface (GUI) in Python from scratch. Throughout the first 3 tasks you’ll learn how to create and customize the application window, you’ll learn how to create widgets such as buttons and entry boxes, you’ll also learn how to modify the widgets and change their color, size and orientation and finally you’ll learn how to manage the layout of the widgets and how to place them in the window using three different methods. And in the last 3 tasks, you’ll use what you learned to build the graphical user interface of the calculator and get your calculator ready to use. Out of all the GUI methods in Python, Tkinter is the most commonly used method. Python with Tkinter is the fastest and easiest way to create GUI applications. Tkinter widgets can be used to construct buttons, menus, data fields, etc. in a Python application. Once created, these graphical elements can be associated with or interact with features, functionality, methods, data or even other widgets. This guided project is for intermediate programmers who already have general knowledge of Python basics and want to test out their knowledge with a real application and looking forward to developing a software in less than 1 hour. This project can be your portal into software development. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Software Development
Python Programming
Tkinter
GUI programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create the application window
Create buttons and entry boxes
Manage the layout of the window
Build the calculator interface
Add functionality to the buttons
Handle the exception of dividing by zero
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
