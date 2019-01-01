Learner Reviews & Feedback for GUI Programming: Create a Login System in Python by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this guided project, you’ll be able to create a login system using python’s popular library Tkinter. You’ll learn how to create a Graphical User Interface (GUI) in Python from the scratch. You’ll learn how to create windows, labels, entry boxes and buttons. You’ll learn how to extract data from the entry boxes. You’ll learn how to change color, size orientation of most of Tkinter’s widgets. You’ll learn how to add functionality to the buttons. You’ll be capable of manipulating text files by writing, reading, appending and creating them.
Out of all the GUI methods in Python, Tkinter is the most commonly used method. Python with Tkinter is the fastest and easiest way to create GUI applications. Tkinter widgets can be used to construct buttons, menus, data fields, etc. in a Python application. Once created, these graphical elements can be associated with or interact with features, functionality, methods, data or even other widgets.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....