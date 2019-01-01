Learner Reviews & Feedback for How To Create Effective Metrics by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create effective metrics for a business. You will learn what metrics are, how to create benchmarks, and how to build a system for sharing and evaluating metrics. Excel is a great tool to use if you have plans to adopt a data-driven approach to making business decisions. We will be sharpening our data analysis tools in Excel during this project.
This is a great tool to use if you have plans to use data, analytics, and or metrics to improve your business functions and decision making.
Familiarity with basic business statistics and terms is helpful, but not required....