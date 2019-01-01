Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to edit and improve a Facebook Ad by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
After completing this guided project, no matter if you are launching a new brand or want to optimize the social media strategy for an existing brand, you will be able to edit and improve your Facebook ads.
The goal of this project is to get to know creative but yet simple ways to reach your target audience on Facebook.
The objective of social media marketing is to find creative ways to attract the attention of users for its products and services, many times on a lean marketing budget.
Today, you will first create a Facebook Business Page Account. Then, we will take a close look at different kinds of Facebook advertisements and analyze strategies of optimizing a Facebook advertisement.
Your newly achieved skills will help you reach and grow your target audience when creating a new Facebook ad campaign in the future....