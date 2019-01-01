Chevron Left
Back to How to Create a Lesson Plan in Microsoft Word

Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Create a Lesson Plan in Microsoft Word by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

At the end of this project, you will be able to use the different features in Microsoft Word to create a lesson plan. You will be able to create a table with content. Additionally, you will be able to add a hyperlink, insert a video, and use your Word Document as a template. The skills you will learn in this project will be helpful for you to use Microsoft Word in a personal or professional context....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder