Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to create an email campaign with SendinBlue by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
At the end of this project, you will have all the basic skills to create a professional Newsletter using SendinBlue, an online tool for creating professional Email Campaigns. You will be able to share your latest news and inform your favorite target audience, promote your brand and grow your business with beautifully designed emails.
This project is intended for beginners, small business owners and startups who would like to create, share and analyze their Email campaigns....