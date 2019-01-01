How to Create and Edit Pinterest Accounts
Gain a better understanding of Pinterest Public Profiles and how to edit them.
Gain a better understanding of Pinterest Public Profiles and how to edit them.
By the end of this project, you will have created a free Pinterest account and learned to customize it to your personal preferences. From there, you'll learn how to edit your profile, make basic account changes, and ensure your account's safety and security are where you need it to be. In less than an hour, you’ll be set up and ready to start pinning (bookmarking) all your favorites! Pinterest is a fantastic tool for finding and organizing groups of ideas. With nearly a half-billion users and billions of pinned ideas, it is incredibly useful for events, style inspiration, recipes, and countless other day-to-day uses.
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Social Media Platforms
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Sign up for a free Pinterest account.
Become familiar with the various icons associated with Pinterest.
Gain a better understanding of Pinterest Public Profiles and how to edit them.
Become familiar with Pinterest Privacy and Notifications options as well as how to optimize them for your needs.
Learn about additional Pinterest account settings such as how to make use of alternative logins and change passwords.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.