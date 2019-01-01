Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to integrate apps on Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This project allows you to integrate various applications on Canva, which you can then use in your graphic creations. Canva is an online tool for editing and creating marketing visuals. At the end of this project, you will have everything you need to be able to integrate and use external applications such as Google Maps, Giphy, YouTube, QR Code etc.
This project is intended for beginners and people who have no knowledge of graphic design and who would like to integrate various external applications into the Canva platform in order to use them later in their graphic creations....