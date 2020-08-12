Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a single page website for an imaginary travel agent using HTML and CSS. HTML and CSS are the core for building any website or web application and are indispensable knowledge for any web developer. HTML enables the creation of the web pages layout and structures while CSS enriches the HTML pages by adding the style and feel to them. Eventually, you will be able to use the knowledge acquired on far complex projects that employ these technologies in one way or another. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By ANAND K

Aug 12, 2020

Well done

By Swati G

Aug 13, 2020

This was well guided. Thank you!

By Prarthana K

Aug 28, 2020

Explanation for this course could have been better.

By Mohamed S F

Sep 8, 2020

Thanks for the effort, I've got good information and i have also benefited from good questions, but you have to reconsider questions 8 and 9, and I wish you all the best.

By Riya S

Oct 1, 2020

For someone who wants to know how to start with building a simple website and want to learn the basics of HTML and CSS , this is a good exercise

By Victor T

Aug 15, 2020

Excelente curso para iniciarse en el mundo de desarrollo web aprendiendo HTML y CSS!

By Jorge L

Sep 16, 2020

It was straight to the point, explanation along with the project were just right.

By ABDU S M

Sep 29, 2020

Nice experience. I was looking for such an area to explore.

Thank you instructor.

By Poonam P

Sep 8, 2020

very good course, learned a lot. Thankyou.

By Jorge A

Sep 7, 2020

Please fix the test. The values are wrong for question 8 and 9. Couldn't get a 100% mark

By Anderson J C G

Jul 3, 2021

it was nice but as a beginner i needed more explanations about the tags it was a bit confusing using the css i think in some points of explanation it needs to be more specific and also it was bit hard to understand the teacher accent but still grateful for the oportunity

By Christina J B

Dec 3, 2020

I had learned that building a single-page website was just the right length and it is a great course to learn about and I thank you Coursera.

By hadi k

Oct 29, 2020

To learn more in the web field, an interesting project that opens new horizonsTo more knowledge

By Sri H

Sep 21, 2021

Thank you so much. This was one of the greatest learning experience I had recently.

By Angela

Jan 25, 2021

Such a great course, just sharpened my skills and certified. That was amazing!

By Ulysses D R

Jul 7, 2021

This course was nice and easy to explore. Especially for beginners.

By Carlos H G M

Sep 25, 2020

It's good course to start in HTML and CSS

By ABIL M U

Aug 28, 2020

i had a great experience with this course

By suryakant s

Aug 22, 2020

thank you for this project created

By Sema S

Jan 26, 2021

Very successful and efficient

By Bhuvnesh K

Oct 31, 2020

html and css good information

By Kristina

Oct 4, 2020

Thank you, it was interesting

By Madhavi K

Feb 18, 2021

Great Learning in less time

By Mahesh B

Sep 18, 2020

its good thank you coursera

By Aya I

Sep 2, 2020

Great Content for beginners

