MF
Sep 7, 2020
Thanks for the effort, I've got good information and i have also benefited from good questions, but you have to reconsider questions 8 and 9, and I wish you all the best.
RS
Sep 30, 2020
For someone who wants to know how to start with building a simple website and want to learn the basics of HTML and CSS , this is a good exercise
By ANAND K•
Aug 12, 2020
Well done
By Swati G•
Aug 13, 2020
This was well guided. Thank you!
By Prarthana K•
Aug 28, 2020
Explanation for this course could have been better.
By Mohamed S F•
Sep 8, 2020
By Riya S•
Oct 1, 2020
By Victor T•
Aug 15, 2020
Excelente curso para iniciarse en el mundo de desarrollo web aprendiendo HTML y CSS!
By Jorge L•
Sep 16, 2020
It was straight to the point, explanation along with the project were just right.
By ABDU S M•
Sep 29, 2020
Nice experience. I was looking for such an area to explore.
Thank you instructor.
By Poonam P•
Sep 8, 2020
very good course, learned a lot. Thankyou.
By Jorge A•
Sep 7, 2020
Please fix the test. The values are wrong for question 8 and 9. Couldn't get a 100% mark
By Anderson J C G•
Jul 3, 2021
it was nice but as a beginner i needed more explanations about the tags it was a bit confusing using the css i think in some points of explanation it needs to be more specific and also it was bit hard to understand the teacher accent but still grateful for the oportunity
By Christina J B•
Dec 3, 2020
I had learned that building a single-page website was just the right length and it is a great course to learn about and I thank you Coursera.
By hadi k•
Oct 29, 2020
To learn more in the web field, an interesting project that opens new horizonsTo more knowledge
By Sri H•
Sep 21, 2021
Thank you so much. This was one of the greatest learning experience I had recently.
By Angela•
Jan 25, 2021
Such a great course, just sharpened my skills and certified. That was amazing!
By Ulysses D R•
Jul 7, 2021
This course was nice and easy to explore. Especially for beginners.
By Carlos H G M•
Sep 25, 2020
It's good course to start in HTML and CSS
By ABIL M U•
Aug 28, 2020
i had a great experience with this course
By suryakant s•
Aug 22, 2020
thank you for this project created
By Sema S•
Jan 26, 2021
Very successful and efficient
By Bhuvnesh K•
Oct 31, 2020
html and css good information
By Kristina•
Oct 4, 2020
Thank you, it was interesting
By Madhavi K•
Feb 18, 2021
Great Learning in less time
By Mahesh B•
Sep 18, 2020
its good thank you coursera
By Aya I•
Sep 2, 2020
Great Content for beginners