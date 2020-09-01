SP
Jun 4, 2020
Snehan is to-the-point, with a gentle introduction to the concept and a nice round-up at the end. I learnt useful techniques for my current work! Glad I took this course!
PK
Nov 10, 2020
Teaching was great just straight to the point not dragging .And it was really pleasant to hear the birds chirping sound midst of video
By Hector P•
Sep 1, 2020
This project it is a great opportunity to learn something new!
By Zitouni•
Jul 3, 2020
Thanks good experience.....
Module worldcloud not installed the last section related to WourldCloud didnt work
By wayne r•
Jul 23, 2020
cant follow - sound gets lost i couldnt complete this - would want a refund, couldnt download my work either and no timely replies to my issues - overall Ive useed many courses on coursera and would find the non refund option frustrating in this instance
By Srinath B•
Oct 4, 2020
I really enjoy courses from Snehan Kekre as his teaching skills make you engaged in the course work and help you gain knowledge in short span of time. I highly recommend this course to all looking to do some creative visualizations using Python . I would request if there's any inclusion of demo on how to deploy these web applications on cloud platforms, that would be great!. Thank you Snehan!.
By Mariana A F•
Jun 1, 2020
I really enjoyed the project. It is completely guided so it is basically like following a tutorial, but the instructor gives enough and meaningful insight into the concepts. I feel motivated and confident to keep applying and trying different things by myself.
By Daniel D S P•
May 20, 2020
Es genial aprender haciendo. Si bien no se profundiza mucho en la teoría ayuda a la confianza realizar este tipo de proyectos. El instructor es bastante claro y le pude entender a pesar de no ser un hablante nativo.
By Victor A N P•
Oct 5, 2020
Very good job! Very well-paced and well-explained. After a terrible guided project experience, I tried once again with this one and now I'm thinking guided projects can be great!
By Sudeep P•
Jun 5, 2020
Snehan is to-the-point, with a gentle introduction to the concept and a nice round-up at the end. I learnt useful techniques for my current work! Glad I took this course!
By Prajwal K•
Nov 11, 2020
Teaching was great just straight to the point not dragging .And it was really pleasant to hear the birds chirping sound midst of video
By Christina G•
Jun 20, 2020
Excellent course and it really helps that you are able to write at the same time as the instructor. Highly recommended :)
By Jorge P•
Oct 22, 2020
This was amazing! I didn't know streamlit and now I'm going to use it very often because it looks great. Thanks!
By Siddhant P•
May 30, 2020
A perfect start for me using Coursera projects. The project was nicely structured and easily understandable.
By Ewerton L d S•
Jul 8, 2020
Um projeto simples porém muito completo que permitiu aprende diversos componentes do Streamlit, recomendo.
By Duany D B S•
Dec 6, 2020
The instructor has a very good technique to teach. The content is amazing. Great course!
By Thodoris M•
Jul 3, 2020
I believe it's one of the top 2 guided projects for data visualization I have completed.
By yosef c•
Mar 21, 2021
I liked this, very good project.
I hope there was a section to upload it to a cloud.
By RUDRA P D•
Jul 10, 2020
Awesome guided project, it gave me an idea for a project and I going for it.😊😊
By Jakaria I S•
Oct 10, 2020
Sometimes the sounds and captions were gone. But overall is good thanks a lot.
By Deleted A•
May 28, 2020
Extremely effective and useful way to learn interactive dashboard creation.
By Rushikesh S•
Aug 16, 2020
Great Tutorial!!! Easy to understand and implement at the same time
By Pramod H K•
Sep 23, 2020
Excellent introduction to streamlit and interactive dashborading.
By Sen M•
Aug 13, 2020
Excellent Project choice. Awaiting for more like this sort.
By Akshit B•
Jul 12, 2020
This was such a great course! I absolutely loved it.
By Jean T d S•
Jun 13, 2020
Excelente curso! Apresentou conceitos interessantes.
By Fakhri P L•
Jun 21, 2020
A nice project to enhance programming skill