Interests of the average Facebook User by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
After completing this guided project, no matter if you are launching a new brand or want to optimize the social media strategy for an existing brand, you will be able to better understand and reach your Facebook target audience.
The goal of this project is to get to know and understand the interests of the average Facebook user. By achieving this goal, it will be possible to create a promising marketing strategy and to reach your target audience on Facebook.
The objective of social media marketing is to find creative ways to attract the attention of users for its products and services, many times on a lean marketing budget.
Today, you will first create a Facebook Business Page Account. We will then use Google Slides to create a Persona Slide , which will serve you as a template for future Facebook target group analysis .
Later, I will introduce you to Facebook Insights. Facebook Insights is one of the most powerful Facebook marketing analytics tools available.
When you dive into your Facebook Insights, you’ll receive a wealth of data to help you understand more about your Facebook Page and your target audience....