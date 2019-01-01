تعلّم أساسيات نظام التشغيل لينكس
التعرف على نظام التشغيل لينكس
التعرف على كيفية التعامل مع الملفات والمجلدات
التعرف على الأذونات وكيفية منحها وسحبها من المستخدمين
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستتعلم كيفية التعامل مع نظام التشغيل لينكس عن طريق استخدام الطرفية. ستتعرف على كيفية التعامل مع المجلدات والملفات، كيفية تغيير مكان العمل، كيفية إنشاء ملفات ومجلدات جديدة بالإضافة إلى كيفية نسخها، نقلها، ومسحها. كما ستتعرف على أنواع الأذونات وكيفية منحها وسحبها من المستخدمين. هذا المشروع لا يحتاج لأي خبرات سابقة في التعامل مع نظام التشغيل لينكس أو حتى في كيفية التعامل مع محرر الأوامر، هذا المشروع للمبتدئين تماما في التعامل مع لينكس أو مع محرر/ سطر الأوامر أو الطرفية. سيتيح لك هذا المشروع القدرة على التطبيق العملي بشكل فوري أثناء العملية التعليمية.
Terminal
نظام لينكس
Linux OS
Shell
Ubuntu
التعرف على نظام التشغيل لينكس، وعلى أوامر تحديد مكان العمل
التعرف على أوامر تغيير مكان العمل الحالي ومعرفة محتوياته
تعلم كيفية إنشاء مجلدات وملفات جديدة وكيفية نسخها ونقلها ومسحها
تعرف على الأذونات - permissions
تعلّم كيفية البحث عن الملفات والمجلدات
