AA
Apr 23, 2022
Hello everyone. For me, this is the first course that I am taking in this field, but I am very optimistic. Thank you for those who contributed to the publication of this course.
MA
Dec 19, 2020
This course is good, extremely good for beginners. Easily understandable. Since game development is a long journey for anyone, I think it is a good start.
By Rufus F R j•
Dec 7, 2020
To begin, this course should place the learner on notice of any minimal computer resource requirements prior to taking the course such as computer hardware system requirements, software requirements and browser requirements. All should be clearly stated prior to undertaking a guided project to ensure that the learner is able to benefit from all aspects of the guided project and to be able to make use of all of the commensurate functionality associated with the Rhyme computer environment. For example being aware of any media software requirements that needed to be installed on one's computer prior to taking the guided project; being aware of any current hardware graphics accelerator that is needed; being aware of any current web browser needed, or any browser update required, or any specific web browser type; being made aware that all driver updates for hardware and software should be implemented prior to undertaking the guided project, plus making any computer system and browser system configurations prior to taking the guided project. In short, after many hours of searching and investigation, I determined that my computer was (and is) too old for utilization in a Rhyme environment. Although understandable, learners should also be advised that they will have limited time to make use of the guided project space and limited time in the Rhyme environment prior to taking the course because the impression is that the course takes two hours to learn, but learners are not advised of any restriction to access. The overall layout of the guided project is good, however the instructor seemed either confused or unsure of what steps she was presenting to learners at times. On the upside, she was easy to follow, easy to understand and a pleasant communicator who is knowledgeable of the subject matter. Moreover, she and the course content ensured a neophyte sufficient understanding of the subject matter such that a beginner could pass the course-quiz plus be able to make use of the Scratch editor. Please understand that my criticism is meant to be constructive criticism and not meant as negative criticism for criticisms sake; and please know that I genuinely appreciate the Coursera platform and courses offered. Moreover I appreciate the instructors who have a love of knowledge and who equally love sharing that knowledge with others for a reasonable and modest fee. In conclusion, please be assured that I am grateful to the universities, businesses, organizations, content experts, and to Coursera for providing me with the opportunity to learn in such a diverse environment. I am enriched by the Coursera experience, and eventually I will be able to give back to humanity and society because of the Coursera experience.
By SUNKARI V J 1•
Dec 24, 2020
A very good and essential tool for developing the logical thinking among the people and a basic tool for coding
By Krishna S•
Sep 26, 2020
Really good project. Gives you just the right amount of info and time to learn about the basics of Scratch.
By Shaik P•
Mar 6, 2021
Coursera is a good website and also learn to new skills,and also improve your skills in this website.
By 37_Sayee P•
Sep 16, 2020
An excellent course which gives in detail explanation about game development using scratch.
By MD. A A N B A•
Dec 20, 2020
By kukkadapu s p 1•
Dec 23, 2020
this guided project is really helpful to get started with the scratch interface
By ALEN V B 2•
Jan 7, 2021
i thought developing a game was so difficult but scratch made it very easy
By Abdulrahman A A A•
Apr 24, 2022
By Prince K•
Aug 29, 2021
By this course I learn lot of things and it is very helpful aldoBy this course I learn lot of things and it is very helpful aldalsoo
By Muhammad R A H•
Aug 7, 2021
This course is perfect for beginners who want to learn basic programming, especially programming for game development 😄👍
By Akshay A B•
Apr 2, 2021
Scratch is a great tool. This was a great guided project course for learning something new. But I feel, it is too short.
By MT O•
May 1, 2021
Great job! I really like how you intentionally messed up some code to teach the viewers about debugging.
By Nallapati D 2•
Mar 11, 2021
The course has been very helpful and it was easy to understand and grasp the concepts explained.
By Khosnor K•
Aug 8, 2021
I learn to easy way to make game , konw about Scratch a and how to use it properly
By Aakash M•
Jul 8, 2021
one of best game development idea this course give main idea about game development
By Joe P K 8•
Mar 18, 2021
This is a wonderful course, and it can really help game developers in its own way
By Trần P A K•
Sep 9, 2021
It's fun and very useful for me. Could be use to apply in my future project
By Lalit C•
Nov 1, 2021
it is really a well explained course and very useful for beginners
By Farhana Y•
Dec 28, 2021
I'm happy to being a part of this course. Thank You Coursera
By GANJA S K K•
Feb 22, 2021
this is really a good course it helps us in improving our skill
By BANDLA S R 2•
Jan 11, 2021
Very Useful.Helped me in developing a basic game using Scratch
By mawada i m g•
May 27, 2022
this course was very helpful to me i aws very happy during it
By LAHARI R N 2•
Jan 19, 2021
such a way of teaching is revolutionary. Thank you Coursera.
By Manoj P K•
Dec 28, 2021
Good Content for Debugging and Programming for Beginners