من خلال التطبيق العملي GitHub و Git تعلّم أساسيات
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعتين تقريباً، ستتعلم أساسيات جت و جت هب من خلال التطبيق العملي. وفي نهاية هذا المشروع ستكون قادر على التعامل مع جت واستخدام الأوامر الخاصة به. ستكون قادر على إنشاء مستودعات وحفظ نسخ من التعديلات البرمجية فيه، سيصبح لديك أيضاً حساب في موقع جت هب حيث ستتعلم كيف تقوم بربطه ببرنامج جت الموجود على جهازك وكيف تقوم برفع أعمالك ومشاريعك على هذا الحساب. لا يحتاج هذا المشروع لأي متطلبات سابقة، إذا كنت طالب برمجة وتريد تعلم التعامل مع جت من الصفر أو كنت مبرمج وترغب في إضافة المزيد من المهارات العملية من خلال تعلم أوامر موجه الأوامر وأوامر جت فهذا المشروع قد صمم خصيصاً لذلك. سنبدأ بالتعرف على جت و جت هب ما هي فائدتهما وأهميتهما للمبرمجين، ثم نتعلم بعض أوامر موجه الأوامر المهمة للتعامل مع جهاز الحاسوب خاصتنا، ثم نتعلم الأوامر الخاصة بـ جت و جت هب وكيفية حفظ الإصدارات والمشاريع وحفظها في حسابك.
using command line
Version Control Systems
حفظ الإصدارات
العمل على موجه الأوامر
Using Git and GitHub
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
التعرف على Git، ماهية عمله، ولماذا يستخدمه المبرمجون.
التعرف على الأوامر الأساسية للتعامل مع الملفات والمجلدات الموجودة في جهاز الكمبيوتر.
التعرف على أوامر نسخ وحذف الملفات والمجلدات.
التعرف على أوامر أخرى للتعامل مع Git Bash مثل أمر إظهار اليوم والتاريخ.
إنشاء مستودع واستخدام الأوامر المتعلقة بإضافة الملفات.
إضافة التعديلات على الملفات وحفظها كإصدارات في المستودع.
التعرف على موقع GitHub وإنشاء حساب فيه.
إنشاء مستودع (remote repository) في موقع GitHub وربطه بالمستودع الذي قمنا بإنشائه سابقاً.
