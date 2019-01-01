Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Line Balancing Using Precedence Diagram by Coursera Project Network
4.4
stars
11 ratings
About the Course
In this 1-hour 30-minutes long project-based course, you will learn how to o define what is meant by cycle time and how to calculate it, draw a precedence diagram for your given process and calculate the idle time for this process, you will be able to calculate the efficiency of the system and the minimum number of workstations and how to assign tasks to these workstations, by applying all of these you will create a complete line balancing system.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....