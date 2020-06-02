Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Project Management with ClickUp by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this project, we will learn how to create and organize a ClickUp workspace to best meet your project management and business needs. We will also learn how to use the tool to better collaborate and communicate with your team. Whether you’re assigning tasks, pushing out important information, scheduling meetings, or working through a to do list, ClickUp can help you keep track of it all. ClickUp is a free, cloud-based program that helps to improve both your productivity and your budget. ClickUp helps to make both individuals and groups more productive in their work by consolidating tasks, documents, goals, and communication into one, all inclusive platform. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

FD

Nov 7, 2020

I loved this course! It has everything I wanted to learn and a little more. I can't wait to start the other course of Abby Saey. She's an excellent instructor. Greetings from Venezuela.

KT

Sep 17, 2020

I have only heard of ClickUp but have been interested in researching it. To walk through the program step by step with detailed information made it so easy to understand the basics.

By Ayush S

Jun 2, 2020

This was my first guided project on coursera and i completely enjoyed it i loved each and every explanation was detailed and very informative and will surely help me in future

By Katie T

Sep 18, 2020

I have only heard of ClickUp but have been interested in researching it. To walk through the program step by step with detailed information made it so easy to understand the basics.

By Saket M

Jun 2, 2020

This course is very well presented by the coursera team as well as the instructor.

By Jawwadzubairqasmi

May 31, 2020

Best project

By Vinayakumar R B

Jun 19, 2020

Good

By Nusayer A

Jul 11, 2021

T​he course was great. Project Management is an important tool in today's world. I have found out an important tool to do the Project Management more easily which is ClickUp by this Guided Project. ClickUp is definitely a great tool to schedule, manage & complete any project properly.

T​he course instructor Abby Saey Madam taught the course properly.

T​hank you very much Madam & Coursera for helping me complete the project.

By Hajar A

Sep 30, 2020

The experience was really great. Personally, my main target was to learn new thing and the content of the project totally exceeded my expectations. I would highly recommend it to my friends and colleagues. I am going to use it from now on.

By Mustafa A

Sep 22, 2020

By Fátima M

Nov 7, 2020

I loved this course! It has everything I wanted to learn and a little more. I can't wait to start the other course of Abby Saey. She's an excellent instructor. Greetings from Venezuela.

By LaToya S

Mar 2, 2022

The Intro to PM with ClickUp was very useful. I would recommend taking this course to get an understanding of management softwares used in this field.

By Saumya S

Mar 6, 2021

It was a very good project , we got to learn a lot of things , how to create an account on clickup and apply their features and more

THANK YOU ....

By Nisha U

Oct 28, 2020

For committed 2 hours, it was a good session. It gives you overall understanding project workspace creation and tracking.

By Manal B

Aug 30, 2021

The first time I study this course, it is very interesting, but I want a little focus and follow-up constantly

By Suhas S

May 31, 2020

Must go course for all the project management students and employees, truly amazing experience to gain.

By Francesco Z

May 21, 2020

Pretty good introduction, anxiously waiting for a further course to use the newer and deeper features!

By Viplav V M

May 31, 2020

Thank you for the course and for the wonderful opportunity to learn project management with ClickUp

By Shobhit A

May 5, 2020

Nice course content & write exposure to good examples & correct delivery of content

By Hanifah N A

Dec 21, 2020

I learn and enjoy the course a lot! Interested to learn more! Thank you Abby! :)

By Ammar Z

Jun 12, 2020

A great way to learn the essentials of a cloud based project management system.

By Frank R

May 13, 2021

great way to learn the essentials of a cloud based project management system.

By Md. D I

Sep 23, 2020

Good course for getting started on ClickUp. The Instructor is really good.

By Mujeeb U R

May 20, 2020

Thnakful to providing a best project management course. Boost your level.

By ANDRES D M M

Jul 13, 2020

great course to learn how to use a great tool on my daily life and work

By Tara M

Jul 28, 2021

It was quite beneficial to new learners and was easily accessible.

