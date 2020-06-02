FD
Nov 7, 2020
I loved this course! It has everything I wanted to learn and a little more. I can't wait to start the other course of Abby Saey. She's an excellent instructor. Greetings from Venezuela.
KT
Sep 17, 2020
I have only heard of ClickUp but have been interested in researching it. To walk through the program step by step with detailed information made it so easy to understand the basics.
By Ayush S•
Jun 2, 2020
This was my first guided project on coursera and i completely enjoyed it i loved each and every explanation was detailed and very informative and will surely help me in future
By Katie T•
Sep 18, 2020
By Saket M•
Jun 2, 2020
This course is very well presented by the coursera team as well as the instructor.
By Jawwadzubairqasmi•
May 31, 2020
Best project
By Vinayakumar R B•
Jun 19, 2020
Good
By Nusayer A•
Jul 11, 2021
The course was great. Project Management is an important tool in today's world. I have found out an important tool to do the Project Management more easily which is ClickUp by this Guided Project. ClickUp is definitely a great tool to schedule, manage & complete any project properly.
The course instructor Abby Saey Madam taught the course properly.
Thank you very much Madam & Coursera for helping me complete the project.
By Hajar A•
Sep 30, 2020
The experience was really great. Personally, my main target was to learn new thing and the content of the project totally exceeded my expectations. I would highly recommend it to my friends and colleagues. I am going to use it from now on.
By Mustafa A•
Sep 22, 2020
By Fátima M•
Nov 7, 2020
By LaToya S•
Mar 2, 2022
The Intro to PM with ClickUp was very useful. I would recommend taking this course to get an understanding of management softwares used in this field.
By Saumya S•
Mar 6, 2021
It was a very good project , we got to learn a lot of things , how to create an account on clickup and apply their features and more
THANK YOU ....
By Nisha U•
Oct 28, 2020
For committed 2 hours, it was a good session. It gives you overall understanding project workspace creation and tracking.
By Manal B•
Aug 30, 2021
The first time I study this course, it is very interesting, but I want a little focus and follow-up constantly
By Suhas S•
May 31, 2020
Must go course for all the project management students and employees, truly amazing experience to gain.
By Francesco Z•
May 21, 2020
Pretty good introduction, anxiously waiting for a further course to use the newer and deeper features!
By Viplav V M•
May 31, 2020
Thank you for the course and for the wonderful opportunity to learn project management with ClickUp
By Shobhit A•
May 5, 2020
Nice course content & write exposure to good examples & correct delivery of content
By Hanifah N A•
Dec 21, 2020
I learn and enjoy the course a lot! Interested to learn more! Thank you Abby! :)
By Ammar Z•
Jun 12, 2020
A great way to learn the essentials of a cloud based project management system.
By Frank R•
May 13, 2021
great way to learn the essentials of a cloud based project management system.
By Md. D I•
Sep 23, 2020
Good course for getting started on ClickUp. The Instructor is really good.
By Mujeeb U R•
May 20, 2020
Thnakful to providing a best project management course. Boost your level.
By ANDRES D M M•
Jul 13, 2020
great course to learn how to use a great tool on my daily life and work
By Tara M•
Jul 28, 2021
It was quite beneficial to new learners and was easily accessible.