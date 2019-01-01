Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Unity Cinemachine by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn some basic elements of Unity's Cinemachine, an extremely powerful camera-control system. You'll learn how to set up different types of cameras and configure them for a variety of visual results. You'll also learn how to adjust the on-screen framing of the virtual camera to maintain a central view of the target subject.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- Cinemachine
This series also makes use of the robot-themed Unity project created in Create Simple Enemy Behaviour with C# in Unity (Introduction to AI). If you would like to understand how the robots in this Cinemachine project have been made to patrol and chase the player, the AI project is recommended.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....