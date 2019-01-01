Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with IPv6 by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1 hour guided project, you will learn about IPv6 (IP address version 6). IPv6 is designed to alleviate the limitations of IPv4. As the last blocks of IPv4 addresses were assigned, the transition of the Internet to IPv6 will certainly accelerate. Get yourself ready for the future! In this guided project, you will learn the fundamentals of IPv6 including prefixes, subnetting and basic setup technique for Windows....