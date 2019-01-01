Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for JavaScript Arithmetic Operators by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this intermediate-level project you will write JavaScript code to use arithmetic operators in calculations. Many programming applications require calculations to determine tax amounts, coordinates, and square footage, among others. Your ability to recognize and use the arithmetic operators correctly moves your JavaScript programming skills to the next level. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
