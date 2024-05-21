Get started building full-stack RAG web applications. This course introduces the basics of Retrieval Augment Generation (RAG), including its practical implementation with JavaScript. You’ll assemble an intelligent agent capable of running its own queries. This course will guide you through the process of building a full-stack JavaScript web application, from the API server to a React component that queries your data. You’ll also learn to develop persistent chat that streams your answers to an interactive front-end in real time.
JavaScript RAG Web Apps with LlamaIndex
Taught in English
Project
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Learn how to build a RAG application in JavaScript, and use an intelligent agent that discerns and selects from data sources to answer your queries.
Build a full-stack web app with an interactive frontend component that interacts and chats with your data.
Discover persisting data, enabling data chatting, and streaming responses with the create-llama command-line tool.
Skills you'll practice
May 2024
May 2024
Project
Recommended experience
How you'll learn
Hands-on, project-based learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks with step-by-step instructions.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a cloud environment.
Available only on desktop
This project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Frequently asked questions
In Projects, you'll complete an activity or scenario by following a set of instructions in an interactive hands-on environment. Projects are completed in a real cloud environment and within real instances of various products as opposed to a simulation or demo environment.
By purchasing a Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Project including temporary access to any product required to complete the Project.
Even though Projects are technically available on mobile devices, we highly recommend that you complete Projects on a laptop or desktop only.