Job Shop Scheduling Using MILP Optimization on RStudio

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:
2 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

Welcome to "Job Shop Scheduling Using MILP Optimization on RStudio". This is a project-based course which should take under 2 hours to finish. Before diving into the project, please take a look at the course objectives and structure. By the end of this project, you will gain introductiory knowledge of Job Shop Scheduling, Mixed Integer Linear Programming (MILP), be able to use R Studio and lpSolveAPI library, formulate Jobshop scheduling problem as an optmisation problem & determine the objective function, apply constraints, run optimiser, obtain & analyse the solution. This course is at an intermediate level, and assumes knowledge of following: 1. Familiarity R language, including vectors, data frames, loops etc, and RStudio. 2. Linear Programming basics.

Skills you will develop

  • Mathematical Optimization

  • R Programming

  • Data Analysis

  • Job Shop Scheduling

  • Rstudio

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder