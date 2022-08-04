Welcome to "Job Shop Scheduling Using MILP Optimization on RStudio". This is a project-based course which should take under 2 hours to finish. Before diving into the project, please take a look at the course objectives and structure. By the end of this project, you will gain introductiory knowledge of Job Shop Scheduling, Mixed Integer Linear Programming (MILP), be able to use R Studio and lpSolveAPI library, formulate Jobshop scheduling problem as an optmisation problem & determine the objective function, apply constraints, run optimiser, obtain & analyse the solution. This course is at an intermediate level, and assumes knowledge of following: 1. Familiarity R language, including vectors, data frames, loops etc, and RStudio. 2. Linear Programming basics.
Mathematical Optimization
R Programming
Data Analysis
Job Shop Scheduling
Rstudio
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step