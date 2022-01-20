كيفية العمل على تفاصيل الموقع واللغة مع رؤى جمهور فيسبوك
تعلم الخطوات الأساسية في صفحة المراسلات
تعرف على التطبيق على موقع فيسبوك
تعرف على قائمة فيسبوك الرئيسية ومحتواها
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع و التي تستغرق ساعة واحدة ، ستتعلم كيفية تعزيز الوعي بالعلامة التجارية و تجميع بيانات العملاء من بعدها ستتعرف على مجموعة أدوات الأعمال و أفضل النصائح باستخدامها وكيفية استخدام البريد الوارد فيها من ثم ستتعرف على الأداة البديلة عن رؤى جمهور فيسبوك و أخيرا ستتعرف على كيفية العثور على الموقع و اللغة باستخدام رؤى جمهور فيسبوك. في نهاية هذه الدورة ستصبح قادراً على العثور على تفاصيل الموقع و اللغة باستخدام رؤى جمهور فيسبوك.
معرفة عامة حول رؤى جمهور فيسبوك هو عامل مساعد وليس ضرورياً لفهم محتوى الدورة التدريبية
Social Media Marketing
Advertising Campaign
Communications Management
Social Network
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
تعزيز الوعي بالعلامة التجارية و كيفية تجميع بيانات العملاء
التعرف على مجموعة أدوات الأعمال وأهم النصائح باستخدامها
التعرف على البريد الوارد في مجموعة أدوات الأعمال من فيسبوك
التعرف على الأداة البديلة لأداة رؤى جمهور فيسبوك
العثور على تفاصيل الموقع و اللغة باستخدام رؤى جمهور فيسبوك
