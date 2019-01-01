Learner Reviews & Feedback for Leverage Meeting Productivity Tools in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to enhance productivity within remote and hybrid meetings by leveraging productivity tools in Miro.
To do this, you will gain hands-on experience creating visualizations that focus a team on meeting purpose and priorities in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....