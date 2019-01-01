Chevron Left
Back to Leverage Meeting Productivity Tools in Miro

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Leverage Meeting Productivity Tools in Miro by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to enhance productivity within remote and hybrid meetings by leveraging productivity tools in Miro. To do this, you will gain hands-on experience creating visualizations that focus a team on meeting purpose and priorities in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder