This 90-minute guided-project, "Pyspark for Data Science: Customer Churn Prediction," is a comprehensive guided-project that teaches you how to use PySpark to build a machine learning model for predicting customer churn in a Telecommunications company. This guided-project covers a range of essential tasks, including data loading, exploratory data analysis, data preprocessing, feature preparation, model training, evaluation, and deployment, all using Pyspark. We are going to use our machine learning model to identify the factors that contribute to customer churn, providing actionable insights to the company to reduce churn and increase customer retention. Throughout the guided-project, you'll gain hands-on experience with different steps required to create a machine learning model in Pyspark, giving you the tools to deliver an AI-driven solution for customer churn. Prerequisites for this guided-project include basic knowledge of Machine Learning and Decision Trees, as well as familiarity with Python programming concepts such as loops, if statements, and lists.
Machine Learning with PySpark: Customer Churn Analysis
Taught in English
Included with
Guided Project
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Use AI driven solution to solve a business problem
Build a machine learning model with PySpark
Apply data cleansing activities using PySpark
Skills you'll practice
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
Guided Project
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours
- Receive training from industry experts
- Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
- Build confidence using the latest tools and technologies
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up the project environment
Exploratory Data Analysis Part I - Numerical Columns
Exploratory Data Analysis Part II - Categorical Columns
Preprocess and clean data
Demonstrate your understanding of Data Exploration and Preprocessing
Prepare the input data for your model Part I - Numerical Features
Prepare the input data for your model Part II - Categorical Features
Train your decision tree
Evaluate your model
Deploy your model
Challenge Activity: Employee Attrition Prediction
Recommended experience
Basic knowledge of Machine Learning and Decision Trees, Python programming language (basic concepts such as: loops, if statements and lists)
11 project images
Instructor
Offered by
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Machine Learning? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.