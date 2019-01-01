Make a Table of Contents, Footnotes, and more with Word
Make an automatic table of contents with Microsoft Word
Add page numbers, footnotes, endnotes, comments, and more
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be able to create an automatic table of contents using Microsoft Word. You will learn to insert and use: page numbers, footnotes, endnotes, and comments. In addition, you will utilize a unique feature to translate your document and to track changes for editing purposes. This guided project will teach you step by step on how to make good use of all these tools to make exceptional word documents.
No background required.
Endnotes
Footnotes
table design
Table of Contents
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Add a Table of Contents
Add page numbers
Format header and footer
Add footnotes & endnotes
Incorporate additional features
