Make a Table of Contents, Footnotes, and more with Word

Make an automatic table of contents with Microsoft Word

Add page numbers, footnotes, endnotes, comments, and more

By the end of this project, you will be able to create an automatic table of contents using Microsoft Word. You will learn to insert and use: page numbers, footnotes, endnotes, and comments. In addition, you will utilize a unique feature to translate your document and to track changes for editing purposes. This guided project will teach you step by step on how to make good use of all these tools to make exceptional word documents.

No background required.

  • Endnotes

  • Footnotes

  • table design

  • Table of Contents

  1. Add a Table of Contents

  2. Add page numbers

  3. Format header and footer

  4. Add footnotes & endnotes

  5. Incorporate additional features

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

