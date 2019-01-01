Learner Reviews & Feedback for Malaria parasite detection using ensemble learning in Keras by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn what ensemble learning is and how to implement is using python. You will create deep convolutional neural networks using the Keras library to predict the malaria parasite. You will learn various ways of assessing classification models. You will create an ensemble of deep convolutional neural networks and apply voting in order to combine the best predictions of your models.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....