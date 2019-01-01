Learner Reviews & Feedback for Manage and schedule content in Facebook Creator Studio by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, learners will learn how to manage and schedule your content in Facebook Creator Studio. Facebook Creator Studio has all of the tools that you need together, for you to be able to publish your content, manage it, monetize it and measure your content. You can do all of that for all of your Facebook pages and Instagram accounts. Facebook Creator Studio is the perfect tool to manage your social media presence completely free and in a platform that lets you do it all. In this project you will have the opportunity to learn how you can be effective in your social media management skills and how to take advantage of the tools that you have in hand already. If you are looking into getting better with social media this is the guided project for you. Facebook Creator Studio it's free and available for you if you have a Facebook page....