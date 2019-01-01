Learner Reviews & Feedback for Master the Art of Data Visualization With Tableau Public by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Tableau is widely recognized as one of the premier data visualization software programs. For many years access to the program was limited to those who purchased licenses. Recently, Tableau launched a public version that grants the ability to create amazing data visualizations for free. Account members can also share and join projects to collaborate on projects that can change the world.
By the end of this project, we will learn how to create an account, create visualizations, and how to share visualizations with others.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....