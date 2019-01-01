Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build Messenger Clone Using PHP and MySQL by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn to design and develop web applications, learn and understand the development process of a web application.
In this project, you will learn core elements of HTML, CSS styling elements, and PHP database connectivity.
While you are learning you will get to understand how to insert and store your information from a web page into a back-end database and will understand how login systems are working by simulating the Facebook login system.
By the end of this project, you will be able to work in any full-stack developer team and develop any web application....