Learner Reviews & Feedback for Using MySQL Database with PHP by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1.5 hour project, you will combine your knowledge of HTML, object-oriented PHP, SQL, and MySQL to make a dynamic website that uses MySQL database on the web server. You will learn two different methods, one applies to 12 other SQL databases and one specific to MySQL. Basic HTML, object-oriented PHP, relational database, and SQL required as prerequisites. Completing my courses "Build an Automobile Listing Website with PHP" and "Learn Object-Oriented Programming with PHP" first is highly recommended....