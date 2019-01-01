Learner Reviews & Feedback for NGO Startup Analysis with Nonprofit Business Model Canvas by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this guided project, you will be able to use the Nonprofit Business Model Canvas to create, deliver, and capture value for your Non-Governmental Organization (NGO). The canvas serves as a blueprint to help you to design, and operationalize your idea in a more systematic approach. The Canvas is 9-block visualization tool derived from the popular Business Model Canvas, but modified to fit into the NGO context. Essentially, the canvas helps you and your team to answer pertinent questions relating to strategic decision-making, allocation of resources, or developing proposal for grants. Because the canvas makes it easy for you to share ideas and solicit feedback, it’s therefore a quick communicate and strategic planning tool.
For us to practically demonstrate how to use the Nonprofit Business Model Canvas to conduct analysis and make informed decisions, we will use a spreadsheet to analyze an NGO startup as a case study. Example of the case study would empower you to apply the model to your organization or any other NGO of your choice. The project is for social entrepreneurs who want to make positive impact on the lives of others. Also, for social investors or donors that want to understand the operations of an NGO. At the end of the project, you will be able to use the canvas to creates and delivers value for your beneficiaries and other stakeholders...