KK
Apr 20, 2021
Excellent course. The material and content can highly benefit to small businesses and startups who want to scale their products.
DB
Jun 21, 2021
I like this because you can learn how to do Organic Marketing and i really think this was a Great idea Course to take up.
By Desire B•
Jun 22, 2021
By Phương T N•
Sep 8, 2021
I think it's more appropriate for beginners or non-user of Facebook bc the course was too simple and not so informative for me.
By Khabeer u T A K•
Apr 21, 2021
By Sean W•
Jan 7, 2022
I really am "Happy" that i took this course. I liked how the course was presented and the Instructor was Awesome.
By Syed H R B•
Nov 8, 2021
Its a complete short course. Recommended for people who want to promote their business with help of social media.
By ALFORD D W•
May 19, 2021
Great Job! The course did an excellent job in the step by step process of organic Facebook marketing.
By Raheel A•
Nov 1, 2021
Very informative and to the point course. Need to include more material to make it more extensive
By Russel R D R•
Apr 3, 2022
This guided project is a good start for those who wish to learn about Organic Marketing.
By Jerimiah M•
Apr 13, 2022
This course is very helpful, specially for those who wanted to start their business
By Arun Y•
Sep 22, 2021
Nice to learn about organic marketing will help to develop in small business.
By Mustafa A•
Feb 9, 2022
it's So much Excellent I Learn huge knowledge from this Platform, Thanks
By Ngan T•
Jul 20, 2021
This course is very practical and helpful with explicit instruction!
By Murtaza K•
Apr 13, 2022
Absoluely lived this course it helped ne a lot. Thank you so much!
By poonam G•
Mar 16, 2022
its excelent , easy to understand and explained in very easy way.
By Kristopher C•
Jan 15, 2022
It is a basic/introductory course. It delivered what it promised.
By sajani s•
Apr 1, 2021
I learned many things from this course . I think this is great.
By Richard S G•
Dec 13, 2021
Excellent Professional guidance with real time assessment.
By Syahya R•
Apr 8, 2021
thankyou!! i would never know about this before. Awesome
By samuel z f p•
Mar 14, 2022
buena experiencia en la materia, avanzes desconocidos
By Muhumuza A•
Apr 3, 2022
The course is awesome, and simple to understand
By SAGAR K•
Oct 23, 2021
Best for even older age and beginner.
By Nazira F M•
Dec 23, 2021
Great course for beginners as well.
By FLORENCE D S•
Nov 5, 2021
This is good for beginners. A must.
By Fahad B A•
Mar 22, 2022
This course was very informative
By joud a•
Apr 5, 2021
من اروع المنصات للتغليم عن بعد