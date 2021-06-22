Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Organic Marketing: Facebook Groups For Small Businesses by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
215 ratings
53 reviews

About the Course

In this project, the learner will build a client profile, master Facebook groups netiquette, and utilize them as a Marketing tool. We will learn how to generate clients using a free organic method without paid advertising. By the end of this project we will construct a step by step daily Facebook group action plan to promote a small business, and develop a strong influential Facebook account to attract high paying clients. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

KK

Apr 20, 2021

Excellent course. The material and content can highly benefit to small businesses and startups who want to scale their products.

DB

Jun 21, 2021

I like this because you can learn how to do Organic Marketing and i really think this was a Great idea Course to take up.

By Desire B

Jun 22, 2021

By Phương T N

Sep 8, 2021

I think it's more appropriate for beginners or non-user of Facebook bc the course was too simple and not so informative for me.

By Khabeer u T A K

Apr 21, 2021

By Sean W

Jan 7, 2022

I really am "Happy" that i took this course. I liked how the course was presented and the Instructor was Awesome.

By Syed H R B

Nov 8, 2021

Its a complete short course. Recommended for people who want to promote their business with help of social media.

By ALFORD D W

May 19, 2021

Great Job! The course did an excellent job in the step by step process of organic Facebook marketing.

By Raheel A

Nov 1, 2021

Very informative and to the point course. Need to include more material to make it more extensive

By Russel R D R

Apr 3, 2022

This guided project is a good start for those who wish to learn about Organic Marketing.

By Jerimiah M

Apr 13, 2022

This course is very helpful, specially for those who wanted to start their business

By Arun Y

Sep 22, 2021

Nice to learn about organic marketing will help to develop in small business.

By Mustafa A

Feb 9, 2022

it's So much Excellent I Learn huge knowledge from this Platform, Thanks

By Ngan T

Jul 20, 2021

This course is very practical and helpful with explicit instruction!

By Murtaza K

Apr 13, 2022

A​bsoluely lived this course it helped ne a lot. Thank you so much!

By poonam G

Mar 16, 2022

its excelent , easy to understand and explained in very easy way.

By Kristopher C

Jan 15, 2022

It is a basic/introductory course. It delivered what it promised.

By sajani s

Apr 1, 2021

I learned many things from this course . I think this is great.

By Richard S G

Dec 13, 2021

Excellent Professional guidance with real time assessment.

By Syahya R

Apr 8, 2021

thankyou!! i would never know about this before. Awesome

By samuel z f p

Mar 14, 2022

buena experiencia en la materia, avanzes desconocidos

By Muhumuza A

Apr 3, 2022

The course is awesome, and simple to understand

By SAGAR K

Oct 23, 2021

Best for even older age and beginner.

By Nazira F M

Dec 23, 2021

G​reat course for beginners as well.

By FLORENCE D S

Nov 5, 2021

​This is good for beginners. A must.

By Fahad B A

Mar 22, 2022

This course was very informative

By joud a

Apr 5, 2021

من اروع المنصات للتغليم عن بعد

