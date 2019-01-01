Learner Reviews & Feedback for E-Commerce Payments Using Stripe and NodeJS by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a website which takes online payments using Stripe. You will use NodeJS to create the back-end of the website, and HTML, CSS and JavaScript for the front-end. You will customise the website and add buttons to allow users to toggle quantity. Throughout the course you will use VS Code, and will learn important ways to think about taking online payments (such as security, testing and design).
This course is for anyone with basic HTML, CSS and JavaScript skills....