Learner Reviews & Feedback for Portfolio Diversification using Correlation Matrix by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
225 ratings
39 reviews

About the Course

By the end of the project, you will be able to apply correlation matrix in portfolio diversification. ATTENTION: To take this course, it is required that you are familiar basic financial risk management concepts. You can gain them by taking the guided project Compare Stock Returns with Google Sheets. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market...

Top reviews

JM

Jun 3, 2020

Very good course. The instructor tells how different stocks correlate each other and it is indeed a great way to correlate. Overall, a good one to learn.

AG

Jun 16, 2020

The course has introduced me to various tools that are very useful to my training. I could explore using them to make my lesson more interactive.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 40 Reviews for Portfolio Diversification using Correlation Matrix

By Nupur G

Jun 3, 2020

Thanks , got to know about the XL Miner Analysis Tool pack!

By Johnson A M

Jun 3, 2020

By shubhankit t

Jun 2, 2020

x

By Jeewan K

Jun 3, 2020

no certificate received even after getting 100% in grades

By DR. V

Jun 4, 2020

Dear Coursera team I got 100 marks but no certificate is given.

Course is good

Dr.V.Dhayalan

By Ramanuja N

Jun 3, 2020

Extremely helpful. clear instructions

By B. O

Jun 2, 2020

Great course!

By Abhishek P G

Jun 17, 2020

By Maria A C V

Jul 4, 2020

I love that this course is explained in an easy way (perfect for understanding) and I learned a simple tool that was really useful!

By Nataliya P

Sep 18, 2020

I had learned some new information about correlation analysis of financial assets. It was great project. Recommend.

By SHANKAR

Jun 13, 2020

Course for Intermediate level is too Good !! Trainer was awesome in his explanation

By Rahila K

Jun 14, 2020

Current course explained the concept and calculation method in a very concise way.

By Bhakti A

Jul 19, 2020

An amazing platform to learn the practical aspects.

By Nishant C

Jan 22, 2021

Amazing knowledgeable Course Thanks a lot

By Cherry I T

Jul 5, 2020

it is very relevant

By Gangone R

Jul 5, 2020

very useful course

By ABHISHEK M

Feb 10, 2022

Very Informative

By MESA S E A

Apr 4, 2021

Excelent Course

By Amil

Aug 31, 2020

great course

By Khandaker M A

Aug 2, 2020

Good course.

By Neeraj T

Apr 8, 2022

Nice course

By Ashish P

Jun 4, 2020

AWESOME

By Raja R G K

Jul 30, 2020

Great!

By NURUL A B M N

Jun 14, 2021

good

By RITHEESH V V

Jul 27, 2020

Good

