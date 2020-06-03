JM
Jun 3, 2020
Very good course. The instructor tells how different stocks correlate each other and it is indeed a great way to correlate. Overall, a good one to learn.
AG
Jun 16, 2020
The course has introduced me to various tools that are very useful to my training. I could explore using them to make my lesson more interactive.
By Nupur G•
Jun 3, 2020
Thanks , got to know about the XL Miner Analysis Tool pack!
By Johnson A M•
Jun 3, 2020
Very good course. The instructor tells how different stocks correlate each other and it is indeed a great way to correlate. Overall, a good one to learn.
By shubhankit t•
Jun 2, 2020
x
By Jeewan K•
Jun 3, 2020
no certificate received even after getting 100% in grades
By DR. V•
Jun 4, 2020
Dear Coursera team I got 100 marks but no certificate is given.
Course is good
Dr.V.Dhayalan
By Ramanuja N•
Jun 3, 2020
Extremely helpful. clear instructions
By B. O•
Jun 2, 2020
Great course!
By Abhishek P G•
Jun 17, 2020
The course has introduced me to various tools that are very useful to my training. I could explore using them to make my lesson more interactive.
By Maria A C V•
Jul 4, 2020
I love that this course is explained in an easy way (perfect for understanding) and I learned a simple tool that was really useful!
By Nataliya P•
Sep 18, 2020
I had learned some new information about correlation analysis of financial assets. It was great project. Recommend.
By SHANKAR•
Jun 13, 2020
Course for Intermediate level is too Good !! Trainer was awesome in his explanation
By Rahila K•
Jun 14, 2020
Current course explained the concept and calculation method in a very concise way.
By Bhakti A•
Jul 19, 2020
An amazing platform to learn the practical aspects.
By Nishant C•
Jan 22, 2021
Amazing knowledgeable Course Thanks a lot
By Cherry I T•
Jul 5, 2020
it is very relevant
By Gangone R•
Jul 5, 2020
very useful course
By ABHISHEK M•
Feb 10, 2022
Very Informative
By MESA S E A•
Apr 4, 2021
Excelent Course
By Amil•
Aug 31, 2020
great course
By Khandaker M A•
Aug 2, 2020
Good course.
By Neeraj T•
Apr 8, 2022
Nice course
By Ashish P•
Jun 4, 2020
AWESOME
By Raja R G K•
Jul 30, 2020
Great!
By NURUL A B M N•
Jun 14, 2021
good
By RITHEESH V V•
Jul 27, 2020
Good