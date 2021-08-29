Public Speaking with Canva
Explore public speaking models and structure
Use Canva to create a pitch to sell your products
Create a visual mind map for public speaking
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will explore Public Speaking using Canva to create a structure for an efficient speech to present your projects or ideas. You’ll be able to explore models and structure to feel confident in your public speaking competence and implement those skills in your life during dissertations, while pitching to your clients or while performing a TED talk, why not. Public speaking has traditionally meant the act of speaking face to face to a live audience but today includes any form of speaking to an audience, including pre-recorded speech delivered over great distance by means of technology. Nowadays public speaking has been transformed by newly available technology such as videoconferencing, multimedia presentations, and other nontraditional forms, but the essentials remain the same. Being used for many different purposes, usually it crosses teaching, persuasion or entertaining, there are different approaches and techniques related on how to master public speaking. Canva is a graphic design platform, used to create visual contents such as social media graphics, presentations, posters, documents...The users can create their own graphic or choose from many templates ready to use. The platform is free to use with optional paid subscriptions for additional functionality. This guided project is for students, graphic designers, or the general public who are familiar with Canva and want to explore its tools to create a speech structure while improving their knowledge on public speaking.
Familiarity with / Know how to use Canva.com platform and tools
Visual Mind Map
Canva.com
pitch
Communication
Public Speaking
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Intro and set up of a visual mind map
Populate the mind map
Establish your speech’s key topics
Organise the structure
Define details
